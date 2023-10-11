Australian engineer ADP Consulting is set to open its first office outside its home country with a new base in London.

The £26m (A$50m)-turnover firm currently has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Adelaide.

But it is setting up a new home at Chancery Lane with the firm also looking at possible bases in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Newcastle.

Its London office will be headed by Daniel Johnson who was most recently an associate director at the building design business of M&E specialist consultant GDM, based in Farringdon.

Johnson, who also spent four years at Australian engineer Medland, will officially start as director for growth and strategy in the UK next month on 6 November.

He will lead a team of five with the firm looking at employing 50 staff after four years.

ADP said the London base will also be supported by a sustainability team of more than 40 and more than 230 engineers in Australia.

The firm added it was also looking at breaking into mainland Europe with a move to Belgium and further afield with possible moves to New York and Singapore.

Projects ADP has worked on in Australia include the Barangaroo mixed-use scheme in Sydney and the NSW Rugby League Centre of Excellence also in Sydney.