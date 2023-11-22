Autumn statement 2023: Industry reacts

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered his autumn statement this afternoon against predictions the UK economy will grow much more slowly than previously thought over the next two years.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said the economy would grow by 0.7% in 2024 and 1.4% in 2025. That is down from a forecast in March of 1.8% and 2.5%.

According to the watchdog, the UK will grow by 0.6% this year - considerably better than what it expected last autumn, when it predicted the economy would fall into recession and shrink by 1.4%.

Among the proposals announced by Hunt were pledges to cut taxes and increase benefits with specific plans for the construction industry including planning reforms, pledges of more money for local authorities to build more homes and create manufacturing investment zones.

Here is what the industry thought of it.

“This was an autumn statement by a government that appears to have little insight into the challenges faced by those working in property and construction, having shuffled 16 housing ministers in 13 years and just cancelled HS2. Of the measures announced, full expensing is to be welcomed but is only helpful if you have projects requiring you to buy plant and machinery. It doesn’t help firms struggling to make a profit or investing in people. It’s all jam tomorrow and while planning reforms sound appealing they take time to implement and may not be supported by any future government. Where was the VAT relief on the greening of housing stock when over 31m people live in buildings that meet sub-standard EPC ratings and £50m to support apprenticeships is meagre. We were promised 110 measures to help industry but in fact there was little there to inspire confidence and stimulate investment.”

Graham Harle, chief executive, Gleeds

“According to the latest data, construction starts in London are at the lowest point since 2009. Consequently, the industry is in dire need of support. Considering the Chancellor’s focus on supply-side measures, this was an ideal chance to provide this backing as well as be radical and listen to those 66% of Londoners aged 25-45 who would have welcomed development on the green belt if it meant more homes. As a representative of the SME sector, it is therefore disheartening to see our suggestions for supply-side interventions, proposals that could potentially unlock an additional 1.6 million new homes at no extra cost to the Treasury, overlooked once more.”

Marc Vlessing, chief executive, Pocket Living

“The government heard the furious backlash to its green policy rollback last month; and this was a chance to realise scale of their error by shoring up protections for struggling households and small businesses and get energy bills and carbon emissions under control. It’s not that the Government hasn’t been presented with the ideas to address the problem. Industry has been offering oven-ready policy proposals such as modernising Stamp Duty with a ‘rebate to renovate’ incentive for households that would accelerate home insulation, cut our reliance on polluting fossil fuels, and motivate people to switch to low carbon heating and install solar panels – all while also ‘backing British businesses’ by creating a large-scale, long-term retrofit market to support industry and deliver skilled jobs throughout the country. We hope it will be announced in the Spring Budget.”

Simon McWhirter, deputy chief executive at the UK Green Building Council

“The chancellor has taken some significant pro-business steps today, but the downgraded growth forecasts prepared by the OBR show the scale of the challenge he faces. Reducing employees’ NI is a great way to make work pay – and we also welcome the extension of the Restart programme and reform of fit notes as these steps will help ensure that we make the most of the UK’s labour force. Making full expensing permanent is also great news for business and will drive investment – but only in the sectors that can really benefit from it. Services firms – the bulk of the economy – benefit far less.”

Neil Carberry. chief executive, Recruitment and Employment Confederation