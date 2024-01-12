Fall in new work worsened in November as heavy rain and strong winds hit sites

The fall in construction output last autumn was weakened further in November by heavy rain and strong winds, according to the latest official figures.

Output in the month slipped 0.2% due to adverse weather, following a 0.4% fall in October that has been revised down from the 0.3% previously reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

November’s decrease to a monthly value of £15.6bn came solely from a 2% slump in new work which reveals the worsening impact of the seasonal weather after the 1.7% fall seen in the preceding month.

Total construction output fell by 0.6% in the three months to November despite new work in the repair and maintenance sector increasing by 3.8%.

Three out of nine construction sectors saw a fall in November, with the main contributors being private new housing and new infrastructure work, which decreased by 3.9% and 2% respectively.

The figures are in stark contrast to the rest of the economy, which rebounded by 0.3% in the month after shrinking in October.

The ONS said the stronger than expected growth was led by the services sector, with Black Friday sales and fewer strikes contributing to the turnaround.