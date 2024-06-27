Balfour Beatty has appointed a regional managing director of French engineering group Alstom as the new chief executive of its UK construction business.

Nick Crossfield will join the country’s biggest builder later this year, replacing Mark Bullock, who retired in December.

Crossfield has been managing director of the UK and Ireland business of railway systems provider Alstom since 2015.

He has been brought in by Balfour Beatty to grow the firm’s presence in the infrastructure market, including the energy, defence and transportation sectors.

The strategic leadership role will see him sitting on the executive committee and reporting directly to group chief executive Leo Quinn.

Quinn said Crossfield brings “a wealth of experience working directly with Government on behalf of industry, as well as a strong track record of managing large businesses, successfully delivering sustainable profitable growth, and navigating highly regulated environments with a focus on driving operational improvements.

“His experience and understanding of the markets in which Balfour Beatty operates makes him perfectly positioned to lead our UK Construction Services business.”

Bullock had been in charge of the division since 2020 and its work in the UK includes its jobs on HS2, Hinkley Point C and several road schemes as well as M&E, ground engineering and smaller building jobs.

Crossfield started his career as a graduate for BAE systems before moving to British Steel as a director of logistics and procurement.

He later spent four years as a partner at Ernst & Young, two years in procurement at Network Rail and three years as managing director of Siemens-owned railway engineering and tech firm Invensys.

He said of his appointment to Balfour Beatty: “I have watched with interest over the last ten years as the group has continued to position and win work in its core markets and I look forward to continuing the successful delivery of national and local infrastructure across the UK.”

The group’s UK construction services business consists of three units, Scotland, buildings in England and civils, the latter being responsible for civil engineering projects across the transportation, flood and coastal defence and industrial and energy sectors in England.