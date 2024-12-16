Developer hopes to start on two Newham scheme next year

Ballymore has submitted two hybrid planning applications for riverside schemes in east London which together would deliver 3,684 homes.

Proposals for the Thames Road and Knights Road scheme have both been submitted for approval to Newham Council.

Proposals for the former scheme were first submitted to the council in September 2021 but were stalled when the Greater London Authority raised concerns about the level of affordability in the scheme.

The original proposals, which included an affordable housing share of 17%, never went to planning committee and the developer went back to the drawing board, with lead architect Howells also asked to add second staircases to the scheme.

Both applications flank the developer’s completed 40-acre Royal Wharf project and have been designed to blend into the neighbourhood.

Thames Road, which is adjacent to Thames Barrier Park and Pontoon Dock DLR, would see 1,658 new homes delivered, of which 281 are for affordable tenures.

The project would also include 359 co-living suites, a new primary school, light industrial workspace, new parkland, plus ground floor retail and community spaces.

Meanwhile, the Knights Road scheme lies a short walk from West Silvertown DLR, and would include 1,667 new homes, 334 of which are affordable.

>> Read more: Ballymore and LLDC get green light for 700-home scheme in east London

It would also deliver 4,000 sq m of light industrial and flexible workspace, along with improvements to the 4.5-acre Lyle Park.

John Mulryan, managing director at Ballymore, said: “We’ve been deeply committed to this part of London for several decades, and it’s a gift to be able to expand upon the success of Royal Wharf so that we can continue to support the neighbourhood’s growth and build upon its character.

“Royal Wharf has become a blueprint for successful brownfield development – completed back in 2020 yet to this day delegations from around the world visit to study the project.”

Subject to planning progress, the developer hopes to begin construction next year.

Allies & Morrison is the architect on the Knights Road scheme, with OCSC as structural engineer and Hoare Lea on MEP.

Hoare Lea is also responsible for MEP on the Thames Road scheme, with Walsh as structural engineer on this job.