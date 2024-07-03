Bam’s northern regional director has retired from the firm after more than three decades at the company.

John Phillips joined the contractor in 1989 and became regional director of its North-east arm in 2015.

This was then merged with its North-west arm last year to form an enlarged Northern business with Phillips’ responsibilities including its Co-op Live scheme in Manchester.

>> See also: Bam has ‘lost a lot of money’ on Co-op Live job, US operator behind it says

It is understood Phillips announced a plan to retire several months ago but stayed on to get the late-running Co-op Live job over the finish line.

Bam, which last month announced plans to get rid of 40 jobs across its London and Northern businesses, said it was in the process of recruiting a successor for Phillips.