Developers have committed to starting or completing work on all their buildings by end of July 2027

Barratt Redrow, Vistry and Taylor Wimpey are among 29 signatories to government’s joint plan for developer-led remediation.

The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) published its joint plan alongside its wider Remediation Acceleration Plan yesterday. 

54148920390_9ecb4faf8c_c

Source: MHCLG / Flickr

Building safety minister Alex Norris

It includes 35 commitments by developers and government that aims to improve resident experience of remedial works, accelerate works to find and fix unsafe buildings and increase the speed of cost recovery negotiations between developers and social providers.

Developers also committed to a number of targets. 

These included finishing assessments of all buildings by the end of July next year, starting or completing remedial works on 80% of their buildings by the end of July 2026 and on all their buildings by the end of July 2027.

>> Read more: Government commits to fixing cladding on high-rises by end of 2029

They also committed to resolve all current cost-recovery negotiations with social housing providers by the end of July 2025.

The government has invited all 54 signatories of the developer remediation contract to sign up to the joint plan and more than half have so far done so.

Full list of developers to have signed

Ballymore Limited

Barratt - Redrow PLC

Bellway PLC

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC

Dandara Living Holdings Limited

Fairview Holdings Limited

Grosvenor Group Limited

Hill Holdings Limited

Jelson Holdings Limited

Lendlease Europe Holdings Limited

London Square Development (Holdings) Limited

McCarthy & Stone Ltd

Miller Homes Limited

MJ Gleeson PLC *

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (parent company for Lovell and Muse)

Morris Homes Group Limited

Pegasus Homes (formerly Lifestory Group)

Persimmon Public Limited Company

Regal Holdco Limited (parent company for Regal London)

Rydon Group Holdings Limited

Seven Capital PLC

Sorbon Group Limited (parent company for Shanly Homes)

Taylor Wimpey PLC

Telford Homes Limited

The Berkeley Group Holdings PLC

Tilia Homes Limited (also covers Hopkins Homes Group Limited)

Vistry Group PLC

Wates Group Limited

Weston Group PLC

*Subject to final board approval