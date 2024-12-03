Developers have committed to starting or completing work on all their buildings by end of July 2027

Barratt Redrow, Vistry and Taylor Wimpey are among 29 signatories to government’s joint plan for developer-led remediation.

The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) published its joint plan alongside its wider Remediation Acceleration Plan yesterday.

It includes 35 commitments by developers and government that aims to improve resident experience of remedial works, accelerate works to find and fix unsafe buildings and increase the speed of cost recovery negotiations between developers and social providers.

Developers also committed to a number of targets.

These included finishing assessments of all buildings by the end of July next year, starting or completing remedial works on 80% of their buildings by the end of July 2026 and on all their buildings by the end of July 2027.

They also committed to resolve all current cost-recovery negotiations with social housing providers by the end of July 2025.

The government has invited all 54 signatories of the developer remediation contract to sign up to the joint plan and more than half have so far done so.