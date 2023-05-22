Barratt declines to comment on whether John Allan will serve out the rest of his term, following allegations of inappropriate behaviour

Barratt is refusing to say whether its chair will remain in post until September as previously planned.

John Allan, who earlier this month admitted making an inappropriate comment to a Confederation of British Industry staff member, announced on Friday he is standing down prematurely from his position as chair of Tesco in the wake of further allegations that he denies.

Allan had been expected to continue as chair of £5.3bn-turnover Barratt until 6 September, when he was due to stand down at the end of his nine-year term.

A spokesperson for Barratt declined to comment on whether Allan would stand down before that date.

A change to the chair would require a majority vote of board members.

A spokesperson for Allan apologised to a woman after commenting on her appearance at a conference in 2019.

The Guardian newspaper has also reported three other claims, based on anonymous sources, of inappropriate touching by Allan, all of which he denied. None of the claims relate to his time at Barratt.

The spokesperson added that the other claims were “simply untrue”, but that Allan had nevertheless requested that Tesco and Fox Williams – the law firm instructed by the CBI to conduct an investigation following recent allegations of sexist behaviour at the organisation – investigate them.