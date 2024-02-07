In a shock move, Barratt today announced a £2.5bn deal to buy Redrow. But what are the key numbers behind the proposed new group? And who will head it up? Here is a quick guide

The housing sector woke this morning to the news of an extraordinary £2.5bn deal that will massively increase the size of the largest housebuilder in the UK.

The combined Barratt Redrow housebuilding group, if approved by regulators and shareholders, would dwarf other players in the UK market.

The deal would mean Barratt, already the UK’s largest housebuilder, would increase its turnover to more than £7bn (based on 2023 figures), compared with the £4.3bn turnover posted by second biggest builder Taylor Wimpey last year.

The move is aimed at creating savings of at least £90m a year by the third year after completion and to create more resilience in a turbulent market.

News of the deal comes just 15 months after Vistry’s £1.2bn acquisition of Countryside and is likely to raise questions about the drawbacks and benefits of consolidation at the top of the housebuilding market.

It comes as regulator the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) prepares to publish its findings later this month from its study of the housebuilding market. The CMA in November said the 11 largest housebuilders now own or control 117 million plots.

Below are the numbers behind the biggest housing deal the sector has seen in recent times.

Barratt Redrow in numbers

Note: Barratt’s numbers refer to the year ending 30 June 2023 unless stated otherwise. Redrow’s figures are for the year to 2 July 2023. The net cash held has reduced since the companies’ year end and was £874m as of 31 December 2023. Employee numbers are from the firm’s corporate websites.