Richard Kauntze is stepping down as chief executive of the British Council for Offices (BCO) after nearly 25 years in the post.

Kauntze, who joined the BCO as chief executive in 1999, will hand over the reins in summer 2025 to an as yet unnamed successor who will be appointed by the organisation’s presidential team.

His time at the helm has seen the BCO’s membership increase nearly sevenfold from 585 to 4,000 and the growth of its prominence as a source of education, guidance and discussion in the UK office sector.

Kauntze said his departure would be “bittersweet”, adding: “I will always have great fondness of the BCO and I am excited to see how it will continue to grow and progress with the excellent presidential team.”

He is currently overseeing the introduction of two new committees focused on the London region and on life sciences which will respond to emerging trends in the office sector, including the growth of life sciences as a major real estate market.

Meanwhile, former Bruntwood SciTech chief development officer Peter Crowther was named as the BCO’s new president yesterday at the organisation’s AGM.

Crowther takes over from Despina Katsikakis, who is executive partner and global lead at Cushman & Wakefield’s Total Workplace consultancy.

GPE director of projects Helen Hare has also taken over from Crowther as the BCO’s senior vice president, and NatWest head of future of workspace and design Andy McBain has become junior vice president.

Crowther said it was an “honour” to take on the role of president. “As we adapt to the new realities of hybrid, tech-enabled working conditions, the role of the office will continue to adapt to best meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s workers,” he said.

On Kauntze’s decision to step down next year, Crowther described the chief executive as a “fantastic ambassador for the office sector” who had guided the organisation through successive crises including economic recessions and the covid pandemic.

“Richard has steered the BCO to become one of Britain’s leading property bodies, producing publications heralded as ‘industry bibles’ and the BCO Awards have evolved to become acclaimed as the most rigorous and respected in our sector,” he said.

“He is an incredibly well-respected voice and leader in the industry.”

Katsikakis added that Kauntze was a “guiding light for a dynamic commercial office sector”.

“I would like to express deep gratitude personally and on behalf of the BCO committees and members for Richard’s extraordinary work and commitment,” she said.

“For a quarter of a century Richard has focused on growing and diversifying the BCO’s membership and driving forward its purpose to research, inform and inspire best practice and discussion of key issues.”