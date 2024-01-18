Latest phase of Hornsey Gasworks regeneration will deliver 377 homes and a new public square

Sheppard Robson's designs for the latest phase of Berkeley Group's redevelopment of Hornsey Gasworks Source: Sheppard Robson

Berkeley has secured planning approval for the next phase of the Hornsey Gasworks regeneration in Wood Green, north London.

The fourth phase of the 1,700-home scheme will deliver 377 units and a range of flexible office and commercial space as well as a new public square and landscaped rooftop terraces.

A 27-storey tower is the focal point of the phase. It will feature a gridded façade inset with recessed balconies.

Architect Sheppard Robson said a double height colonnade would provide a strong “civic address” to the new public square at the Clarendon Road development

It added that the tower’s “environmentally responsive” design had been configured to optimise natural light and passive solar shading.

The building’s 10th floor steps back with a shared roof terrace, providing views of central London and creating a more slender silhouette for the tower.

Two further blocks run adjacent to the tower, framing the civic square and creating a pedestrian arcade between the two buildings.

The gasholders at the 4.85ha former site of Hornsey Gasworks were the earliest remaining example of Samuel Cutler’s pioneering geodesic design until they were removed in 2016.