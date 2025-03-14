Housebuilder still expects to deliver nearly £1bn profit over next two years

Berkeley Group has warned building safety regulations are putting pressure on housebuilding ahead of the introduction of a levy on developers later this year.

The developer, in a short trading update today, said it is still expecting to generate nearly £1bn in pre-tax profit this year and next, reiterating its £525m forecast for 2025 and £450m in 2026.

But it said: “Berkeley remains concerned by the impact of the extent and pace of regulatory changes of recent years, as we now await details of the new building safety levy.

“Taken together, these incremental changes place significant pressure on the delivery of new homes.”

The levy, expected to be implemented later this year, will see developers pay a fee on new housing developments which require building control approval. It is expected to raise £3bn.

Berkeley also called for a review of the Building Safety Act ‘gateway 2’ process, which has seen construction on schemes delayed due to waits for regulatory checks.

It said: “Alongside the rest of the industry, including the G15 group of housing associations, we believe a review of this process is necessary to ensure it meets its objectives without incurring further delays to delivery, and thereby supports the government’s housing ambitions.” But Berkeley said it is “hugely encouraged” by the government’s planning reforms.

>>See also: Berkeley’s modular building machinery put up for auction valued at £30m

>>See also: Gateway 2 delays caused by outsourced delivery model, admits Building Safety Regulator

Berkeley said enquiries are at a “consistently good level” and its reservations and sales rates are up on last year. However it warned: “For this improvement to continue and sales rates to return closer to the levels of three years ago, there needs to be greater confidence in the trajectory of interest rate reductions and wider economic stability.”

Berkeley’s net cash is expected to be around £300m at 30 April, down from £474m on six months ago, which it said reflected an acceleration of shareholder returns since the half-year through share buy-backs and the anticipated settlement of some £180 million of land creditors in the second half of the year.