Scheme being developed by Hines one of largest in capital to get going this year

Bids for one of the biggest schemes set to be carried out in London in the coming years are due back with client Hines this week, Building understands.

The job at 18 Blackfriars, which has been renamed the Round, will see three towers built at a site on Blackfriars Road next door to the Mad Hatter Hotel.

The Round involves building a 47-storey office tower, designed by Foster & Partners, as well as two residential towers, of 45 and 25 storeys, also designed by the practice.

Multiplex is pricing both the office and residential elements while Lendlease is bidding the office part only which is worth around £600m.

Lendlease is co-ordinating its bid with McLaren, which is pricing the £300m residential towers, as part of a proposal to outline how the two would work together on logistics at the site.

Both JRL and McAleer & Rushe, which were running the rule over the residential part of the job, have decided not to price it because of capacity issues.

A winner on the main contract is expected in early summer with the chosen firm likely to be in a PCSA for the remainder of this year and much of 2026.

Hines is hoping main construction work will start by the end of next year for a finish in 2030.

Four firms are pricing the £100m enabling and basement package with a winner due in time for a start on enabling works this summer.

Careys, Expanded, Keltbray and McGee are expected to find out early next month who was won the job with the main basement work starting by the end of the year.

The job, which is being funded by the National Pension Service of Korea, will be Hines’ biggest in the capital. Its other schemes have included a mixed-use scheme at 80 New Bond Street completed by Red Construction and the 25 Cabot Square redevelopment in Canary Wharf.

As well as Lipton Rogers, the firm behind 22 Bishopsgate, others on the team so far include engineer Arup and QS T&T Alinea. G&T is the QS for the residential part.