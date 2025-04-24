Bovis has appointed Mark Ainsworth as a director of the business, the firm has said in a filing made at Companies House.

Ainsworth has been at the business, which was previously known as Lendlease, for 24 years with his new role being executive director of operations. He was previously head of environment, health and safety.

Bovis said his new role will “focus on operational excellence” and chief executive Dve Cadiot added: “Mark has led some of our most complex schemes over the years and he will bring huge construction delivery experience to the Bovis board.”

Bovis is due to find out soon who has won a £200m job to rebuild Tenter House in the City which is being redeveloped by Metropolitan Properties.

The firm is up against McLaren and Mace for the scheme, which is next door to the 21 Moorfields office block built by Sir Robert McAlpine and is now the new home of Deutsche Bank. John F Hunt is close to wrapping up demolition work at the job which has been in the works since the 1990s.

And Bovis is also bidding the 18 Blackfriars office towers job, now called the Round, where it is up against Multiplex.