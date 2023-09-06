The Building Research Establishment (BRE) has ended its licence agreement to administer the Australian energy performance rating tool NABERS UK.

NABERS UK will now seek an alternative administrator. The tool, launched in the UK in 2020, has been supported by many institutions including RICS, RIBA, the UKGBC, CIBSE and developers including British Land, Landsec, Derwent and Lendlease.

BRE said it took the decision in order to focus more on its BREEAM environmental rating system. BREEAM takes a wider view of a building’s impact, measuring parameters such as materials, water useage and proximity to public transport, as opposed to NABERS which focuses solely on energy performance.

Gillian Charlesworth, chief executive at BRE, said: “After three successful years, BRE will no longer be the administrator for NABERS UK so that our team can focus all of their energy on making the next iteration of BREEAM the most successful yet.

“We look forward to seeing NABERS UK continue to grow with a new partner, and working with them to recognise NABERS within BREEAM to further our shared goal of increasing the sustainability of the built environment for the good of our planet.”

Magali Wardle, acting director NABERS, said: “NABERS is grateful to BRE for the important role it has played in the success of NABERS UK to date. We are committed to providing consistency to customers throughout the transition, and will announce the details of our Expression of Interest process for a new administrator shortly.

“NABERS looks forward to seeing the continued growth of NABERS UK, and the resultant benefits to the commercial building sector in the UK”.