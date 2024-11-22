Brickwork firm Michelmersh said trading has remained in line with expectations during the final quarter of this year.

The firm said its performance continued to be “resilient” during the period but admitted activity levels were difficult to predict.

“While the inflection point in activity levels within the construction sector remains uncertain, we are working closely with our customers on the expected timing of despatches,” it said in a trading update this morning.

Analyst Investec is expecting the firm to post a full-year turnover of £71m and pre-tax profit of £8.6m when it announces its 2024 results on 25 March next year.

Last year, revenue at the business was £77m with a pre-tax profit of £12.5m.