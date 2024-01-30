Firms have until beginning of March to bid

The British Museum is looking for a contractor to build an energy centre on the south-west corner of its main site in central London.

According to a procurement notice, the museum wants to strike a £33m deal for the construction of the new block, which will contain plant infrastructure and accommodation for maintenance support.

Plans for the Wright & Wright-designed structure, submitted earlier this month, would see the construction of a five-storey infill block built between the southern transept of the Duveen Gallery, which houses the Elgin Marbles, and the New Wing to the south.

The project team includes cost consultant Gardiner & Theobald, structural and civil engineer Alan Baxter, MEP engineer Steensen Varming, project manager Stace, planning and heritage consultant Montagu Evans and fire safety engineer Arup.

Firms have until 1 March to bid and the contract would run from June 2024 to 30 November 2028.

>> Read more: British Museum to launch competition this spring to redesign a third of its galleries