Quantity surveyors, project managers, engineers and architects can can now submit their details online to feature in our annual rankings

Building has launched its prestigious Top 150 survey of consultants for 2024 which ranks the sector by company size as well as providing a unique insight into sentiment amongst professional services firms.

The annual list covers the largest companies employing mainly quantity surveyors, surveyors, project managers, engineers and architects by fee turnover. The Top 150 also provides a breakdown of the chartered specialists which is ranked by staff numbers.

The survey includes sentiment questions that will cover market conditions, skills, the rise in the use of artificial intelligence in construction and political priorities for the sector ahead of the upcoming General Election.

Last month, Building launched an interactive version of the list allowing you to analyse key information from the Top 150 dating back to 2017. Top 150 Consultants interactive tables | News | Building This subscriber-only benefit gives you access to data and trends for the last six published lists, where each company featured and as well as detailed breakdowns of fees, staff, numbers of offices and more.

Building editorial director Chloe Mcculloch said: “The Top 150 list provides a fantastic snapshot of the services sector – and we’re really excited also to be offering the new interactive tool that provides you to track results past survey results. The list relies on companies of all sizes participating so we have as accurate a picture of the market as possible. Please make sure you fill in the survey here.”

The deadline for filling in the survey is Friday 14 June. Companies can start filling in the survey and return to complete it at a later date ahead of the deadline.

Last year, the Top 150 Consultants 2023 league table was topped by Mott Macdonald and Aecom for the second year in succession – they were followed by Arup, WSP and Arcadis in third, fourth and fifth spots respectively.

This year’s league table will be published online and in print in the autumn.

Any questions about entering the Top 150 Consultants league table, please email top150@assemblemediagroup.co.uk.