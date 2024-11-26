Building products group Brickability said underlying trading was holding up as the firm added that it expected to hit its full year revenue and profit targets.

The firm, now led by Frank Hanna, the former joint chief executive of brick firm Michelmersh, said adjusted pre-tax profit in the six months to the end of September was flat at £21.9m on revenue up 2% to £331m.

It said new build housing, residential and commercial RMI were still slow to recover but added other areas, such as brick and roofing orders, were beginning to pick up. And it said that sales at its renewable energy business, which includes solar panels and battery storage, had doubled.

Brickability said its revenue for the year is expected to be £630m with an adjusted profit of £47m, in line with market expectations.

Statutory pre-tax profit for the six months to September fell 56% to £7m. The firm said it included £15m of items, including IT and amortisation costs, not considered to be part of the firm’s underlying trading operations.