New regulator publishes its first strategic plan, setting out a three-year ‘roadmap’ for action

The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) has published its first strategic plan saying that it wants to have assessed 40% of occupied higher-risk residential buildings by April 2026.

The BSR, set up as part of the Health & Safety Executive, has set out it principles and three-year ‘roadmap’ for action in a 27-page document.

The regulator, which began operations in April, is expected to start issuing building assessment certificates from next April, following last month’s deadline for building owners to register details of their higher-risk buildings with BSR. Higher-risk residential buildings are defined as those at least 18 metres or seven storeys in height.

The strategic plan said BSR aims to improve the safety and standards of all buildings; make sure residents of higher-risk buildings are safe and feel safe where they live and help restore trust in the built environment sector.

It said it will do this by delivering consistent standards within the building control profession; overseeing and driving improvements across the built environment; regulating the planning, design and construction of new higher-risk buildings; ensuring those who are responsible for higher-risk buildings manage risk so that residents are safe and working in partnership with co-regulators.

BSR also pledged to ‘develop strong relationships’ with other regulators including the Regulator of Social Housing and the Housing Ombudsman.

It said: “Sharing knowledge, expertise and data, we will work with them and other government bodies in delivering on our mutual aims to improve building safety and ensure the best outcome for residents.

“Our work on higher-risk buildings will involve multi-disciplinary teams, and we have been working with others in the Joint Regulators Group to develop the new building safety regime.” BSR co-regulates with fire authorities, councils and the Office for Product Safety Standards.

In a foreword to the strategy, housing secretary Michael Gove said the BSR “should be the resounding voice that answers the clarion call for transformation”.

He added: “The regulator must create an environment where everyone - industry, residents, freeholders, leaseholders and more - is active in their responsibility for ensuring not only the safety, but also the quality, our buildings. The regulator should be the resounding voice that answers the clarion call for transformation.”