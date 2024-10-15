Byrne improved its annual results for the third year in a row, the firm’s latest accounts reveal.

The concrete frame specialist, whose businesses also include fit-out firm Ellmer, said pre-tax profit was up 9% to £7.4m on turnover down 10% to £171m in the year to June.

Its concrete business, Byrne Bros, returned to being its biggest division with revenue of £85m, a rise of nearly a quarter on last time, and an improved operating profit of £3.4m with the firm adding that an emphasis on teamwork and collaboration “had been pivotal in driving this success”.

Byrne, which has been owned by South African builder Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon since 2017, said revenue at its fit-out arm Ellmers was down 26% to £61m but operating profit nudged up £200,000 to £2.6m.

Ellmers’ ongoing projects include the Google headquarters building at King’s Cross and high-rise towers at Nine Elms.

Byrne bought civils firm O’Keefe Group out of administration in summer 2022 and said that turnover in its second full year of trading fell a third to £29m but that the business, which is working on the North London Heat and Power Project, “remained profitable”.

Cash at the bank improved from £24m to £32m while the firm said Byrne Bros was “well-positioned to continue a steady growth trajectory with continued profitability” adding that a “focus on collaboration and partnership will ensure a continuous improvement as well as a superior experience for our clients”.

The firm added that it has recently appointed Lee Horsley as its new managing director at O’Keefe, joining from Sparta Construction.