Artificial intelligence could “radically transform” the infrastructure provided the sector is primed to take advantage of it, the chief of a major contractor body has said.

Responding to the government’s ‘AI Opportunities Action Plan’, published earlier this week, the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) revealed it was undertaking its own research into the issue.

The prime minister said on Monday that the government would be “throwing the full weight of Whitehall behind this industry”.

He committed to new measures to create dedicated AI Growth Zones that speed up planning permission and give energy connections for AI infrastructure.

“From teachers personalising lessons, to supporting small businesses with their record-keeping, to speeding up planning applications, it has the potential to transform the lives of working people,” said Keir Starmer.

“But the AI industry needs a government that is on their side, one that won’t sit back and let opportunities slip through its fingers.

“And in a world of fierce competition, we cannot stand by. We must move fast and take action to win the global race.”

Marie-Claude Hemming, director of operations for CECA, welcomed the announcement and said it should “act as a starting-gun for our sector to embrace the opportunities AI offers”.

“The development of AI has the potential to radically transform the UK infrastructure sector, provided our industry is primed to take full advantage of this technology,” she said.

“We have been working with our members to understand both the risks and opportunities AI might offer, and how its successful roll-out can speed up infrastructure delivery, optimise planning, and boost economic growth.

“The UK has clear advantages in the race to deploy AI, not least through our world-leading universities and our position as a market leader in its development.”

CECA plans to publish its research in the spring to coincide with a major AI in infrastructure conference.