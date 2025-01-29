Rachel Reeves also backs Lower Thames Crossing, Old Trafford regeneration and East West Rail in speech designed to outline growth plans

The chancellor has confirmed the government’s support for a third runway at Heathrow in a major speech today on economic growth.

Rachel Reeves’ decision to back the airport scheme had been much trailed as her and prime minister Keir Starmer have sought to put their government on a firmer footing after an autumn budget that weakened market sentiment.

Speaking at the Siemens Healthineers facility in Eynsham, Oxfordshire, she said that the last full length runway in Britain had been built in the 1940s and criticised previous governments for allowing a decision on a third Heathrow runway to “run on for decades”.

“I can confirm today that this government supports a third runway at Heathrow and is inviting proposals to be brought forward by the summer,” Reeves (pictured) said.

“We will then take forward a full assessment through the airport National Policy Statement. This will ensure that the project is value for money, and our clear expectation is that any associated surface transport costs will be financed through private funding, and it will ensure that a third runway is delivered in line with our legal, environmental and climate objectives.”

As well as Heathrow, Reeves also threw her backing behind the Lower Thames Crossing and plans to redevelop Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium and the surrounding area.

She also committed to work with Doncaster council and the mayor of South Yorkshire to re-open Doncaster Sheffield airport.

The other major announcement made by Reeves was that the government would revive plans to support a “growth corridor” between Cambridge and Oxford.

“At the moment it takes two and a half hours to travel between Oxford and Cambridge by train [….] and there is a lack of affordable housing across the region,” she said.

“The demand is there, but there are far to many supply side constraints on economic growth here”.

Key announcements in Reeves’ speech Backing for Heathrow and Lower Thames Crossing, with private finance options to be explored for the latter

The Environment Agency has lifted objections to development around Cambridge that could unlock 4,500 new homes and associated amenities

Water companies will unlock £7.9bn investment for next five years to improve water infrastructure, including nine new reservoirs, such as the Fens Reservoir serving Cambridge and the Abingdon Reservoir near Oxford

Funding confirmed for East-West Rail with a new East Coast Mainline station in Tempsford and upgrades to the A428 between Milton Keynes and Cambridge

Former chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance appointed as Oxford-Cambridge growth corridor champion and a new growth commission to be set up for Oxford

Commitment to change Green Book rules on investment

Creation of new designated marine areas, removing barriers to the delivery of 16GW of offshore wind

Action plan for government regulators to promote economic growth to be published in March

Infrastructure and planning bill and 10 year infrastructure strategy to be published in the Spring. Refreshed carbon budget delivery plan to be published later in the year

Reeves committed to funding for the East-West Rail scheme and said the government would support greater housing delivery along the line.

“We have already received proposals for new towns along the new railway, with 18 submissions for sizeable new developments,” she said.

At Tempsford, a village sitting on the East Coast Main Line, A1 and East West Rail, Reeves said the government would “move quicker to deliver a main line station, meaning journey times to London of under an hour and to Cambridge in under 30 minutes when East-West Rail is operational”.

She announced that Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser during covid, would be made champion for the Oxford-Cambridge Growth corridor.

He will work with local leaders and with the housing and planning minister and with Peter Freeman , chair of the Cambridge Growth Company, as well as a new growth commission for Oxford.

Reeves also revealed that, after interventions to address water scarcity issues, the Environment Agency had lifted objections to new developments in Cambridge, meaning 4,500 additional homes can now be built.

The rest of Reeves’ speech was focused on solving supply side obstacles to economic growth, which she described as the “number one priority” of the government.

She said that for too long politicians had “lacked the courage” to confront supply side challenges and had chosen not to prioritise growth.

Having met the heads of the largest government regulators earlier this month, and replaced the chair of the Competition and Markets Authority, Reeves said an action plan for cutting red tape would be published in March.

She also promised that an infrastructure and planning bill, to streamline the planning process for major projects, would be published in the Spring, alongside a ten year infrastructure strategy, and that the government would also publish a refreshed carbon budget delivery plan later this year.

Reeves also revealed the Treasury was reviewing the green book, which determines which investment projects are deemed worthy of public support, to ensure more schemes outside of the south-east are backed.