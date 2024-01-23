Proposals to demolish a 1950s office building on the City of London’s eastern fringe for replacement with a new 13-storey structure are being recommended for approval later this week by Square Mile planners.

Mace has been carrying out construction advice on the scheme 30-33 Minories and the neighbouring Writers House which will see 23,603 sq m of new office space at the site, a doubling of the current quantity. Ground floor uses at the new building would include retail, food and beverage options.

Designed by 22 Bishopsgate architect PLP, some of the new office space being delivered as part of the project for German developer Patrizia would be at the three-storey Writers House building with a cultural facility at ground floor level.

Mace is carrying out construction advice on the scheme while others working on the deal include cost consultant Core5; AKT II as civil, structural and facade engineer; Sweco as fire consultant; heritage consultant Montagu Evans; and landscape architect Kim Wilkie & Gillespies.

The site is located within the City’s Roman Eastern Cemetery area and is partly on the site of the 13th century Abbey of St Clare – which inspired the current office building’s name of St Clare House.

Under PLP’s proposals a permanent display of archaeological artifacts from the site would be installed at the refurbished Writers House.

A decision on the scheme is due this Friday.