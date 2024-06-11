The Construction Leadership Council (CLC) has called for planning presumptions in favour of development on small sites in order to support small housebuilders and improve housing supply.

In a letter to the leadership of the Conservative and Labour parties, it also offered help on closing the construction industry’s productivity gap and maximising its contribution to the national economy.

Further recommendations included a commitment to publish an updated five-year National Infrastructure and Construction Pipeline shortly after any budget or fiscal event and setting out a 10 year policy and regulatory roadmap for the retrofit sector.

The letter, signed by 16 CLC members, also encouraged investment in skills and technology, which it claimed could help create £45bn of additional added value annually.

Mark Reynolds, CLC co-chair and executive chairman at Mace, said: “Whatever the result of the election in July, the fact remains that the construction industry offers any incoming government the biggest opportunity to create sustainable economic growth and unlock the potential of peoples, places and projects all over the country.

“The CLC is asking politicians of all parties to take this opportunity seriously, review our recommendations and ensure that businesses all over the UK are given the certainty and confidence they need to invest in a brighter future for the sector.”