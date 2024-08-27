The Construction Leadership Council (CLC) has today issued guidance on the golden thread guidance requirements for higher-risk buildings.

The golden thread was a key recommendation in Dame Judith Hackitt’s review of building regulations and fire safety published in 2018, following the Grenfell fire a year earlier which killed 72 people.

The golden thread aims to provide accurate information throughout a building’s delivery to support duty holders and accountable persons in complying with safety requirements and managing fire spread and structural risks.

In its update, the CLC said: “The Building Safety workstream of the Construction Leadership Council have published guidance on the golden thread of information requirements for higher-risk buildings.

“This guidance will support dutyholders and accountable persons to deliver a golden thread for their building. This publication supports the huge amount of work happening across industry to deliver the higher-risk regime and to enable the delivery of robust information to support safer buildings.”

Under the Building Safety Act 2022, dutyholders and accountable persons are legally obligated to generate, keep, maintain and handover golden thread information throughout the design, construction, handover and completion phases of HRBs, including into occupation and refurbishment.