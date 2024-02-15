Climate Group has announced a partnership with CBRE and manufacturers, including Rockwool and Velux, to try and drive up deep renovation rates across Europe.

The international non-profit organisation, which earlier this month also entered a strategic partnership with Building’s publisher Assemble Media Group, said the European Union must prioritise the renovation of millions of buildings every year in order to meet its 2050 net zero target.

It said current EU renovation rates are around 1% and must increase to 2.5% by 2030 in order for the net zero target to be met.

The Climate Group’s new Renovation Revolution project launched today will see the non-profit organisation work with CBRE, Danfoss, Rockwool, Signify, Velux and campaign group Renovate Europe.

The project aims to bring together companies, governments and environmental NGOs to research and share findings on how deep renovation rates in commercial and public buildings can be increased.

“With elections taking place across Europe in 2024, the hard work starts now. Dragging up desperately low renovation rates in Europe is critical to improving energy efficiency in the built environment. Governments and corporates must support cities, businesses, communities and citizens, to open up their toolboxes and begin a renovation revolution,” said Toby Morgan, senior manager, built environment at Climate Group.

