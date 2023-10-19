The UK’s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into suspicious activity in the supply of chemicals for use in the construction industry.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had reason to suspect anti-competitive behaviour has taken place involving a number of suppliers and some industry bodies.

Suspected conduct relates to the supply of chemical admixtures and additives which are inputs for products like concrete, mortars and cement.

The CMA is working with the European Commission, which has launched its own investigation, and is in contact with other authorities including the US Department of Justice.

It comes months after the watchdog fined 10 demolition firms close to £60m for their involvement in bid-rigging, after a years-long probe.