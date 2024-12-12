The Competition and Markets Authority has carried out unannounced inspections of several businesses as part of an investigation into suspected bid rigging among roofers working to repair schools.

The competition watchdog believes that several companies providing roofing and construction services, including contractors and technical advisors, have illegally colluded to secure contracts funded through the government’s Condition Improvement Fund.

The fund is awarded annually by the Department for Education to schools with buildings in poor condition.

“This fund is incredibly important and ensures that essential building improvements can be made to schools throughout England, meaning students are learning in safe and suitable environments,” said Juliette Enser, executive director of competition enforcement at the CMA.

“While no assumptions should be made that competition law has been broken at this early stage, we will be investigating this issue thoroughly.

“We will now be making enquiries and assessing the evidence to see whether or not bid rigging has taken place – and what further action may be needed.”

The investigation was launched last week.