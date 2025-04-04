Confidence remained firmly in negative territory for the third consecutive month with another fall in construction output, according to new PMI data.

The S&P Global UK Construction Purchasing Managers Index hit 46.4 in March, a rise from February’s near five-year low of 44.6, but still well below the 50 no-change threshold.

The bellwether index said: “Lower volumes of construction output have now been recorded for three consecutive months and the latest reading indicated a solid pace of contraction.”

Civil engineering with a score of 38.8 was the weakest performing area of activity with the decline attributed to delayed decision-making on new projects and a generally subdued pipeline of major infrastructure work.

Residential construction activity declined at a slower pace than in February but the figure pf 44.7 was still well in negative territory.

Commercial building with a score of 47.4 decreased slightly but worries remained over lacklustre UK economic prospects and the impact of rising geopolitical uncertainty on clients’ investment spending.

The index added: “Lower levels of incoming new work have been recorded throughout 2025 to date. Construction companies often noted a lack of sales enquiries and greater competition for new work.

“Lower workloads, elevated interest rates and worries about the broader economic outlook continued to weigh on business activity expectations in March. Confidence across the construction sector slipped to its lowest since October 2023.”

And it added the survey was beginning to show a fall in employment. “Latest survey data indicated a reduction in staffing numbers for the third consecutive month. The rate of job shedding was the steepest since October 2020. Subcontractor usage also decreased at a solid pace in March.”

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “A lack of new projects, alongside pressure on margins from rising payroll costs, led to hiring freezes and the non-replacement of departing staff in March. The net result was the fastest pace of job shedding across the construction sector for nearly four-and-a-half years.”

The index also said that higher payroll costs due to forthcoming rises in National Insurance contributions and the National Minimum Wage continued to push up average cost burdens. The overall rate of input price inflation accelerated to its strongest since January 2023.