AtkinsRéalis and Turner & Townsend have been appointed lead providers on Pagabo’s latest professional services frameworks.

AtkinsRéalis has been re-appointed as the sole provider for the £780m framework agreement that covers England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A new £27m Scotland-specific framework has seen both AtkinsRéalis and T&T named for this deal.

The work is for Lot 1 providers which covers construction and premises consultancy services along with management consultancy. Both deals will start next April

Pagabo said that the bid process for 22 service specific lots is ongoing with winners for these deals expected to be announced in the first weeks of next year ahead of them going live next April as well.

The Atkins and Faithful + Gould names disappeared in the autumn as part of a wider rejig by the firms’ Canadian parent SNC-Lavalin Group Inc which also announced that its name was being dropped as well in favour of AtkinsRéalis.