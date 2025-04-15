Core Five has completed its move into new offices near Blackfriars Bridge as the firm said turnover for the year was up nearly 15% on last time.

The London cost consultant has been at 230 Blackfriars in Southwark for the past eight years but last week moved into the nearby South Bank Central complex.

South Bank Central is close to the Bankside Yards development being built out for Native Land by Multiplex with the wider area undergoing a major transformation in the past decade which has seen extra floors added to the former King’s Reach tower, drawn up by KPF and built by Mace, and Ian Simpson’s One Blackfriars tower, also built by Multiplex.

Core Five, which was set up in 2012, has around 180 staff and was expected to outgrow its previous home by the end of the year where it occupied close to two floors.

“The new office is all about improving the quality of amenity for our team, setting us up for the next chapter in the firm’s story,” a spokesperson said.

The moves comes as the firm said fee income last year was up 14% to £24m for the year to the end of March 2025.

Current jobs being carried out by the company, which became an employee owned trust 18 months ago, include British Land’s 2 Finsbury Avenue, being built by Sir Robert McAlpine, and Axa’s 50 Fenchurch Street tower, due to be built by Multiplex.

Meanwhile, Core Five partner Andrew Hyman is due to leave the business this summer having been at the firm for a decade.

Hyman joined the firm from Aecom, having joined Davis Langdon, later bought by Aecom, in 2000. His next role is currently unknown.

Core Five founding partner James Clark stepped down at the end of last month, although he will remain as a director of the firm and is expected to work several days a month mainly on jobs he is currently working on.