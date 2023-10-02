Batsetswe Motsumi is the civil engineering body’s first non-white president in its history

Costain commercial director Batsetswe Motsumi has become the new president of the Chartered Institute of Civil Engineering Contractors (CICES).

Motsumi is the first non-white president of CICES since the body was founded in 1969.

He takes over from Andrew Evans, a senior product manager at construction data firm Topcon Positioning Systems who has served as president for the previous 18 months.

Motsumi, who is currently working on the upgrade to the A12 Chelmsford to A120 widening scheme, was named vice president in 2021, having previously served as the organisation’s chair in Yorkshire and on its management council.

He said: “CICES has been around for more than 50 years and has continued to evolve throughout its history - I’m looking forward to introducing a new focus.

“During my year as president, I want to help the institution develop into an even more visible, more approachable and more welcoming organisation.

“As a Council of Management member for several years, I’ve seen what can be achieved when people with different backgrounds work towards a common goal.

“I believe that my focus on “Adding value through collaboration” will help our members achieve more for CICES, their own organisations and wider society.”

CICES chief executive Simon Hamlyn added: “While it’s a clear milestone that the institution has voted in its first non-white president since 1969, the real story is how we can continue to progress.

“In his 20 years as a CICES member, Batsetswe’s support of people working together to achieve more has always been apparent.

“But applying this alongside his extensive commercial experience, I’m confident he’ll help us deliver greater value for our members, their projects and processes.

“Under Batsetswe’s stewardship, our council of management, regional committees and colleagues are looking forward to this new era.”