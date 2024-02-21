Jobs on five-year deal to include newbuild, MMC and retrofit

Haringey council has put out a call for contractors to fill spots on a £3bn framework for housing jobs in London and the home counties.

Firms have until 4 April to send in tenders for the five year deal, which is being managed by Haringey’s framework operator London Construction Programme (LCP).

Jobs will include newbuild housing, MMC, retrofit, fire safety works, refurbishments and adaptations.

Expected to start in August this year, the framework will be a housing-specific deal which will replace LCP’s existing cross-sector £5bn Major Works Framework, which will expire in October.

>> See also: SMEs dominate £3.2bn social housing maintenance framework

Firms on the existing framework include Vinci, Engie, Mace, Kier, Galliford Try, McLaren, Morgan Sindall, Willmott Dixon and Rydon.

The new framework will have nine lots, including three for newbuild projects of £5m to £15m, £10m to £25m and £20m and above.

There will also be an MMC lot for projects worth £5m and above and passivhaus projects worth £5m and above.

Other lots include single stage tendering, planned maintenance and fire safety works, retrofit and refurbishment.

LCP said the framework comes with four main objectives, helping clients achieve their net zero goals, providing an efficient route to market for housing schemes, driving positive change in mental health, diversity, inclusion, and driving supply chain collaboration.