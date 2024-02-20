Lovell, Wates and Mitie are among the firms to land spots on a £3.2bn social housing framework to carry out upgrade and repairs at homes across the North and Midlands.

The 100-strong list is dominated by SMEs, who make up around 85% of the winners of the deal which is being let by procurement specialist EN: Procure.

It has been divided into 36 lots and areas covered include electrical, heating and roofing work.

Called the installation and repairs framework, the deal runs for four years until February 2028 and covers social housing projects in Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands and the North-west.