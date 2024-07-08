Kieran McManamon returns to firm after more than a decade away

Currie & Brown has brought in Gleeds senior director Kieran McManamon as its new regional managing director for England and Wales.

McManamon’s appointment marks his return to the firm after 11 years at Faithful & Gould and more recently at Gleeds, which underwent a restructure last year.

Currie & Brown chief operating officer for the UK and Europe Nick Gray described the appointment as an “exciting moment for Currie & Brown”.

“I am delighted to welcome Kieran back to our team. The wealth of experience he brings strongly aligns with our growth strategy for the region and will enable us to better leverage our industry influence to deliver certainty to our clients,” he said.

McManamon added: “My experience enables me to bring fresh perspectives, innovative solutions, and informed insight to Currie & Brown, ensuring effective and forward-thinking leadership in this new role.

“It’s an exciting time for me to return to the business, which has a focused strategy and ambitious growth plan.”

Gleeds cut 40 roles in November last year including executive directors Douglas McCormick and Steve Mason and its London cost management chief Colin Field.

Mason has since been appointed to head up Avison Young’s project management arm in London.