Currie & Brown has been appointed cost manager on the University of St Andrews’ proposed scheme to create a major new college.

The consultant has been awarded a £451,000 contract on the redevelopment of the grade A-listed Madras College building, an early 19th-century former school in the centre of St Andrews.

The firm will join a project team which already includes planning consultant Avison Young and lead architect Wilkinson Eyre, which was appointed last December to draw up detailed designs.

Madras College was founded in 1833 and named after the ‘Madras system’, a form of education pioneered in India by the school’s founder, Scottish Anglican priest Andrew Bell.

Its former buildings have been described by the university as among the most historically and architecturally significant in St Andrews.

The university, the alma mater of both the Prince and Princess of Wales, acquired the former college site from Fife council in 2021 with the college relocating to new premises on the outskirts of the town.

A planning application for the scheme, which will see the site redeveloped to house the university’s new school of international relations and its new business school, is yet to be submitted.

But extensions to the back of the listed building dating to the 1960s and 1970s have already been demolished and are expected to be replaced with an 8,000 sq m new build scheme, while 2,000sq m of the historic Madras building will be restored and refurbished.

The project, which will be largely funded by philanthropic donations from alumni, is currently scheduled to start in 2025 and complete in 2027.