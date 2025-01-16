1970 building set to undergo makeover under plans drawn up by Danish architect 3XN

British Land is due to make a decision by the end of the month on whether to open up bids on its £400m Euston Tower scheme.

Lendlease, set to be renamed Bovis after being bought by US private equity firm Atlas Holdings, has been carrying out pre-construction work for more than a year.

But the developer has been sounding out Mace, Multiplex and Sir Robert McAlpine about the job – which is in part understood to have been driven about uncertainty over whether Lendlease, put up for sale by its Australian parent last May, would be bought or not.

Building understands a decision on procurement will now be made in the next couple of weeks.

The work at Euston Tower will see the building stripped back to its core and increased in size from 320,000 sq ft to 500,000 sq ft. It will also retain the foundations and basement.

The scheme was built in 1970 and has been empty for more than three years.

Other members of the project team include QS and project manager Gardiner & Theobald, executive architect Adamson, planning consultant Gerald Eve, M&E consultant Arup and sustainability consultants Buro Happold and GXN.

The latter is a sister firm of architect 3XN, the Danish practice which has drawn up the proposal for the revamped tower and is also working on British Land’s 2 Finsbury Avenue being built by McAlpine.

The 36-storey Euston Tower has recently been occupied by HMRC while previous tenants have included Atkins. Designed by Sidney Kaye, it was also once home to Capital Radio, now based in Leicester Square.

British Land has previously described the tower as the “gateway” to its Regent’s Place campus.