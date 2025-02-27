Lendlease has been carrying out pre-construction work but developer has been sounding out rivals

A decision on who will carry out the revamp of British Land’s Euston Tower is expected in the coming week.

The £600m scheme, which is being let as a design and build contract, will be one of the biggest building jobs in London in the coming years.

The developer has been talking to Lendlease, which has been carrying out pre-construction work, Mace, Sir Robert McAlpine and Multiplex about the work – although the latter slipped out of the running earlier this month.

Building understands a winner is “imminent” with British Land promising a decision before a Camden council planning meeting about the project on 20 March. British Land declined to comment.

The work at Euston Tower will see the building stripped back to its core and increased in size from 320,000 sq ft to 500,000 sq ft. It will also retain the foundations and basement.

The existing block was built in 1970 and has been empty for more than three years.

Architect on the job is Danish practice 3XN, the firm behind British Land’s 2 Finsbury Avenue tower going up at Broadgate in the City and which is being built by McAlpine.