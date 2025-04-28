Demolition contractor Deconstruct has been appointed to carry out work to dismantle the Grenfell tower in west London.

The firm has been on site since 2017, having carried an assortment of jobs including clearance and safety monitoring. It is currently carrying out an annual protective wrapping of the tower.

The government said it had awarded Deconstruct the £12.25m contract without competition because “any change in contractor would cause significant inconvenience and substantial duplication of costs”.

News of the contract award follows the decision earlier this year by deputy prime minister Angerla Rayner to take down the tower rather than keep it as a permanent memorial.

In a contract award notice, published last Friday, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government added: “The published engineering advice is that the building should be deconstructed at the earliest opportunity as the best means to mitigate risks related to its condition.

“The building can currently be safely deconstructed. The longer the building is left in place, the risk of the structure’s condition deteriorating to an unacceptable level, and the risks to the site operatives, who must go inside the building, increase.”

Work is expected to begin later this summer after the eighth anniversary of the fire which killed 72 people in June 2017. The job is expected to take two years to complete.