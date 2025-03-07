The Department for Education has put firms on notice for a planned £15.4bn construction framework to replace two expiring procurement platforms.

The Schools Offsite Framework (MMC1), worth £3bn, expired last January and the Construction Framework (CF21), worth £7bn, is set to expire in November.

DfE is conducting open early market engagement to develop the procurement idea, with several options being explored, including a framework that delivers both traditional and offsite methods of construction.

The department will conduct a series of engagement activities up to August, including surveys, focus groups and suppliers days.

The framework will be suitable for smaller builders, according to the DfE.

Its previous offsite framework included Reds10, Caledonian Modular and Wates, among others, while the construction framework features 26 names, including Bowmer & Kirkland, Willmott Dixon and BAM.