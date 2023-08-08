Scheme drawn up by Grimshaw chairman and former pupil Andrew Whalley

A Scottish private school has been given the green light for a pioneering domed education building that will lead in the development of low embodied carbon construction.

Designed by Eden Project architect Grimshaw, the scheme at Dollar, near Stirling is set to achieve the country’s first Living Building certification.

Local contractor Robertson Construction will build the scheme, called the Futures Institute at Dollar Academy.

The project seeks to minimize embodied carbon with minimal use of concrete in favour of glue-laminated timber.

The building at the school, where annual fees go up to £38,500, will be topped with a lightweight, glulam geodesic dome clad with insulated ETFE pillows and solid insulated panes with photovoltaic panels.

Grimshaw chairman Andrew Whalley, a former Dollar pupil, said: “The design aspects go beyond energy generation and integrating quality of light and natural ventilation; this building considers biodiversity, and its place in the broader landscape.”