Six schemes on shortlist with winner due in October

The Elizabeth line, the revamp of King’s Cross and a scheme to turn a former dairy farm in Dorset into holiday lets are all in the running for this year’s Stirling Prize.

In all, six projects have been shortlisted for the UK’s most prestigious architectural prize with the winner announced at the Camden Roundhouse later this year.

The remaining three schemes that have been shortlisted are the Park Hill estate in Sheffield, an east London housing scheme and the revamp of the National Portrait Gallery in the middle of London.

Announcing the shortlist, RIBA president Muyiwa Oki, said: “These projects demonstrate the ingenuity and diversity of architecture today. From major national infrastructure to brave and brilliant council-led housing, these varied schemes are united in making sensitive contributions to elevating everyday life.

“Whether raising the bar for social housing, upgrading city transportation or repurposing dilapidated buildings to create heritage-conscious urban and rural developments, each scheme thoughtfully adapts elements of our existing built environment.”

The winner will be announced on 16 October.