German consultant Drees & Sommer has acquired engineering consultancy RSP Consulting Services for an undisclosed sum.

The deal means 60 RSP employees will join the Drees & Sommer UK team taking its total workforce to 300 employees across 12 offices.

RSP has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and Aberdeen and the firm specialises in building services design, energy optimisation and infrastructure.

The move follows Drees & Sommer UK’s recent acquisition of Northern Ireland consultancy Johnston Houston last September and a deal to buy AA Projects three years ago.

The wider Drees & Sommer business employs 6,000 people with its headquarters in Stuttgart.

Kenneth Wood, managing director of the UK and partner at Drees & Sommer, said the RSP deal was a “transformative step” for the firm.

He added: “RSP’s unparalleled expertise in design engineering and strength in complementary sectors such as data centres and life sciences, combined with our extensive experience in sustainability and real estate, creates a unique synergy that will drive innovation and excellence.”