Waltham Forest council has announced it is securing construction sites ahead of worries about disturbances in the borough later today.

Communities across the UK have been hit by far-right violence since the Southport stabbings last week, with Muslim places of business and worship specifically targeted.

Walthamstow is one of 30 locations reportedly included on a list of targets for further unrest planned for tonight (Wednesday), with groups planning to attack solicitors and advice agencies who work on behalf of migrants.

On Tuesday evening, councillor Clyde Loakes, deputy leader and cabinet member for climate and air quality, said it was “working closely with the Metropolitan Police” to monitor the situation and prepare for “any and all eventualities”.

It said extra CCTV and patrols would be in place and that it was “ensuring buildings and construction sites in the immediate area are as secure as they can be”.

“Waltham Forest has a long and proud tradition of being a borough of sanctuary, where those fleeing persecution, conflict and oppression are made welcome,” said Loakes.

“Our community will continue to stand for unity. We will not be divided - despite those who want to sow fear and hate.”

A counter-protest has been planned by anti-racism groups.

In 2012, an English Defence League protest in the same area of north-east London was dwarfed by a concurrent anti-fascist march.