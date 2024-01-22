Firms including familiar rivals Overbury and ISG are eyeing a deal to revamp PwC’s More London office.

The pair are understood to be pricing a job to carry out work at the scheme near London Bridge, which was completed in 2010.

It is believed the work across the building’s nine floors has a price tag of around £30m

Designed by Foster & Partners, it was built by Mace and runs across 48,000 sq m.

It is part of the wider More London development, designed by Fosters, on the south bank of the river Thames and which includes the GLA building, the former home of London’s mayor.