Venue will have 17,000 capacity and is part of wider redevelopment called Atlantic Wharf

McLaren is believed to be in pole position for a scheme to build a new arena in Cardiff.

Building understands that McLaren has not signed on the dotted line with client Live Nation but remaining rival Vinci is believed to be no longer in the running.

The job, thought to be worth around £225m, is being developed by a team including the city council and entertainment operator Live Nation and its partner Oak View Group – the firm behind the Co-op Live arena in Manchester.

Also working on the deal, which is part of the wider transformation of Atlantic Wharf in Cardiff Bay, is Robertson Property – part of Scottish construction and development business Robertson Group.

The 17,000 seat arena has been designed by Populous and is part of the first phase of work at Atlantic Wharf which will also include a hotel and associated parking.

The council is leading the regeneration masterplan for the wider 30 acre redevelopment which it hopes will help transform Cardiff Bay into a top-tier visitor attraction for Wales and around the UK.