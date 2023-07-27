Build-to-rent developer Get Living behind 1,000-homes plan across three blocks

Build-to-rent developer Get Living has been granted planning permission for more than 1,000 homes in east London’s former Olympic Village.

The three new blocks, unanimously approved by the London Legacy Development Corporation, complete the original masterplan for the East Village neighbourhood in Stratford.

Originally built to house athletes for the 2012 London Olympics, East Village has now grown to a community of 6,500 people with 25 acres of public realm.

The final elements of the development, which have been designed by Howells and TP Bennett, range in height from eight to 40 storeys.

The N18 and N19 buildings will provide a total of 848 new rental homes, while N16 provides 504 student homes, 35% of which will be “affordable”, along with a new space for independent retailers.

Get Living has partnered with the London College of Fashion for more than half of N16’s new homes.

Cast is project manager with Quod carrying out planning and development services work.

The job is expected to begin on site in 2024.