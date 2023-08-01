Contractors are vying for places on a £600m framework for construction projects in North Wales.

Denbighshire county council is looking for firms to fill spots on the third iteration of the four-year framework North Wales Construction Framework.

Suppliers on the current deal include Galliford Try, Wates, Seddon, Kier and Willmott Dixon.

Firms have until 2 October to send in tenders. The framework will also be used by councils in Flintshire, Conwy, Wrexham, Cyngor Gwynedd and Anglesey.

Work listed on the contract notice includes building construction work and architectural, engineering and inspection services.

It is split into value-based lots, from projects worth from £25,000 to £2m at the lower end to over £15m at the upper end.

There are a further two lots for social housing, one covering schemes for up to 10 homes and the other for schemes of over 10 homes.