Great Places Housing Group has announced the successful bidders for the latest round of its construction framework, Innovation Chain North.

In total, 103 suppliers, made up of 34 contractors and 69 consultants, have been appointed to the latest framework, which will run until June 2028.

Contractors chosen to deliver ‘high-value’ projects under the £1.5bn deal include Keepmoat Homes, Lovell Partnerships, Esh Construction, Countryside Properties and Eric Wright Construction.

Others on the list include Savills and Stantec who have been named as planning consultants for the framework, while Turner & Townsend has been newly appointed to the framework as a purchaser’s agent.

The lots cover several regions including Greater Manchester, Staffordshire, Northumberland, North Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

The deal includes new build as well as M&E and retrofit work.